Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 83,751 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its position in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,751 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.07% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 100,762 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694,521 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 83,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

ENBL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 425,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,290. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.