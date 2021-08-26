Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dropbox by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 127,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 141.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $120,055.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,301 shares of company stock worth $4,431,468. Company insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

