Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $4,593,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY stock opened at $173.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.85. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

