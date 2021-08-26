Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

