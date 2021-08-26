Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $299,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT opened at $307.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $312.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,863. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.