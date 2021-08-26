Keebeck Alpha LP Invests $1.50 Million in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.14% of Lydall as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Lydall stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 114,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $62.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.16 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

