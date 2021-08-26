Keebeck Alpha LP Has $2.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after buying an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,668 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.25. 1,730,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,297,943. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.