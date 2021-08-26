Keebeck Alpha LP Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 54.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,807 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,729,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,919. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

