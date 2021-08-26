Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 43,108 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

PPD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. The stock had a trading volume of 519,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,466. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. As a group, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.