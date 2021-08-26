Keebeck Alpha LP Buys Shares of 22,164 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1,004.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 114,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 103,792 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter worth $75,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,177,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

