Keebeck Alpha LP Buys New Shares in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Proofpoint accounts for approximately 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 3,535.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 401.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

PFPT traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.34. 501,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $175.48.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

