Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 73 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 95.1% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.2% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $451.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $460.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

