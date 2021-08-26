Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 185 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,668 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 35.9% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 51,982 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 17,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $169.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.