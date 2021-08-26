Kebab Token (KEBAB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

Kebab Token (CURRENCY:KEBAB) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Kebab Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kebab Token has a market cap of $43,257.02 and approximately $18.00 worth of Kebab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kebab Token has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00126260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00157033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,273.10 or 0.99924802 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.47 or 0.01040965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.96 or 0.06455383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kebab Token Coin Profile

Kebab Token’s official Twitter account is @kebabfinance

Buying and Selling Kebab Token

