Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KAMN opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97. Kaman has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

