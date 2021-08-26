Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,932.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,932 ($25.24) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($24.56), with a volume of 256826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,906 ($24.90).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,635.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Richard McCann sold 50,000 shares of Kainos Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,883 ($24.60), for a total value of £941,500 ($1,230,075.78). Also, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total transaction of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.