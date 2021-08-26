K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $184,000 Investment in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCC. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $8,384,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,240,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of ROCC opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.58.

In other news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 5,021 shares of Roth CH Acquisition II stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,055.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Roth CH Acquisition II Profile

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.