K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $184,000 Investment in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCC. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $8,384,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,955,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,240,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ROCC opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.58.
Roth CH Acquisition II Profile
Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
Featured Article: What is a stock split?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC).
Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.