JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €99.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.27 ($95.61).

SAX stock opened at €68.00 ($80.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.52. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €67.67.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

