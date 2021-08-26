JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in JOYY by 24.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in JOYY by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

YY stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.80.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

