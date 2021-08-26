JMP Securities Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $455.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $447.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $385.31. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $449.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,385,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

