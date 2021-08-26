Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%.

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jiayin Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

