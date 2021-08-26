JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $246,890,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 38.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 9.9% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 42,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

BA stock opened at $221.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

