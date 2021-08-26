JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,710,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,705,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,145,000 after acquiring an additional 306,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grifols by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,150,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,182,000 after acquiring an additional 770,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grifols by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,711,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

GRFS opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

