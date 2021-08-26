JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

