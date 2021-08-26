JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $362.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

