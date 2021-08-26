JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Trading Down 10.4%

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) dropped 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

JFEEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

