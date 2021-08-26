Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nintendo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $56.72 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

