Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Immuneering Corp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immuneering in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Immuneering stock opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.