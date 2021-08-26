Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.90. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.