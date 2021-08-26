Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.48 and last traded at $31.48. 1,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 246,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JANX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

