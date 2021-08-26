James R. Larson II Purchases 500 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II acquired 500 shares of Ames National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,036 shares in the company, valued at $93,837. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James R. Larson II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, James R. Larson II acquired 500 shares of Ames National stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $11,875.00.

Shares of Ames National stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $214.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ames National by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ames National by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ames National by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

