Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 414 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 884,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,549,000 after acquiring an additional 422,064 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,311,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,385 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 536,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,019,000 after acquiring an additional 28,853 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.