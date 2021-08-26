Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

