Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $909,000 Stock Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,199 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TACO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $314.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

