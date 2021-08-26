Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In related news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,788,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $46,090 and sold 367,500 shares valued at $9,660,525. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORI stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

