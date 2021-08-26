Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matson in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Matson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $389,740.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,648 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MATX stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.