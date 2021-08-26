Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $319.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $192.51 and a 12-month high of $323.42.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

