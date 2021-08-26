Jack A. Pacheco Sells 7,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $45.35 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 87,362 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

