J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.28. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

