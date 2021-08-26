J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.28. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $147.35.
A number of analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.18.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.