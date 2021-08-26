J & J Snack Foods Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JJSF. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $161.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.67. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.93%.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

