iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Sells $210,421.94 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $210,421.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michel Detheux sold 861 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $24,108.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,106,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.