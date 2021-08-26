Italo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $230.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Italo has a total market cap of $16,798.39 and approximately $230.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 35% lower against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00125998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00156436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,781.06 or 0.99235041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.79 or 0.01024120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.76 or 0.06420566 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.