iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) versus Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Critical Comparison

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iSun and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $48.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.83%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than iSun.

Risk and Volatility

iSun has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iSun and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSun -12.95% -17.14% -10.93% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 8.85% 13.88% 7.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iSun and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSun $21.05 million 3.36 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -38.95 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.08 $58.12 million $2.37 11.44

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor beats iSun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

