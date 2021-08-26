iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stake Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $134,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.96.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.