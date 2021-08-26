iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.00 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

