iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,173. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

