iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,907,000 after purchasing an additional 639,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,764,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 651.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 386,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,983,000 after purchasing an additional 335,493 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,618,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.90 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.96.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

