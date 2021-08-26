iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.67. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

