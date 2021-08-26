iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 23.3% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $448.66. 535,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,340,275. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $451.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

