iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 10.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.61. 110,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,242. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

